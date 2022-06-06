EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Major General Kutuzov killed in Ukraine

Incidents

Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed during the Russian special operation in Ukraine, war correspondent Alexander Sladkov wrote in his Telegram channel on June 5.

"You've gone like a soldier, like a warrior. Not everyone can do it," the journalist wrote.

The Military Informant Telegram channel clarified that Kutuzov was killed in the course of a combat mission near the village of Nikolaevka in the Luhansk People's Republic.

During his service, Kutuzov was awarded the Orders of Courage, For Military Merit, the Order of Honor, as well as the medal For Courage.

On June 2, it was reported that a Hero of Russia, retired Major General of the Russian Air Force, 63-year-old Kanamat Botashev, was killed during a mission in the sky above the Luhansk region. His aircraft was hot down, the pilot did not have time to eject.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Health
‘I am Ashamed to Listen to Our Cardiologists’

Russian cardiology is going along a wrong way“Russian cardiologists have recently appeared on television. I was ashamed to listen to professors, doctors of science, academicians. Why was I ashamed? Professors were talking about classic heart surgery like shunting, blood vessel replacement, transplantation. They said that heart transplantation would soon become a mass operation in the future with the help of human cloning

‘I am Ashamed to Listen to Our Cardiologists’
Lyuba Lulko Ukraine's Javelins and Stingers will eventually kill US and EU citizens Lyuba Lulko Olga Savka ‘I am Ashamed to Listen to Our Cardiologists’ Olga Savka John Stanton United States Stuck in the Antarctic Night like the Belgica John Stanton
Last materials
Russian Major General Kutuzov killed in Ukraine
Russian general: Russia will strike government agencies and transport systems in Kyiv
Russian FM Lavrov cracks down on the West for thwarting his visit to Serbia
Ukraine's Javelins and Stingers will eventually kill US and EU citizens
‘I am Ashamed to Listen to Our Cardiologists’
Horoscope for June 4, 2022
United States Stuck in the Antarctic Night like the Belgica
Medvedev: Moscow will destroy Kyiv should Ukraine use US MLRS against Russia
Crimea residents film eight sea-based Kalibr missiles being launched at a time
Video: Su-35 pilots performs unique manoeuvre after launching three missiles
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy