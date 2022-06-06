Russian Major General Kutuzov killed in Ukraine

Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed during the Russian special operation in Ukraine, war correspondent Alexander Sladkov wrote in his Telegram channel on June 5.

"You've gone like a soldier, like a warrior. Not everyone can do it," the journalist wrote.

The Military Informant Telegram channel clarified that Kutuzov was killed in the course of a combat mission near the village of Nikolaevka in the Luhansk People's Republic.

During his service, Kutuzov was awarded the Orders of Courage, For Military Merit, the Order of Honor, as well as the medal For Courage.

On June 2, it was reported that a Hero of Russia, retired Major General of the Russian Air Force, 63-year-old Kanamat Botashev, was killed during a mission in the sky above the Luhansk region. His aircraft was hot down, the pilot did not have time to eject.