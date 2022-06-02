Russian Air Force General killed in air raid in Luhansk region

The authorities of Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic confirmed the death of Major General of the Russian Air Force Kanamat Botashev. He was 63. The information about his death was published on the website of the Karachay urban district administration.

"On June 2, a ceremony will be held on the Central Square of Karachaevsk to bid farewell to retired Major General of the Russian Air Force Kanamat Botashev, who died heroically while performing his military duty,” the message says.

According to Baza Telegram channel, Botashev was killed in an air rad mission over the Luhansk region on May 22. His aircraft was shot down, the pilot did not have time to eject.

The head of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Rashid Temrezov, confirmed that the pilot died during the special operation in Ukraine that he had signed up as a volunteer.

"Our fellow countryman died heroically, defending the interests of Russia, having fully completed his combat mission,” the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

