EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian Air Force General killed in air raid in Luhansk region

Incidents

The authorities of Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic confirmed the death of Major General of the Russian Air Force Kanamat Botashev. He was 63. The information about his death was published on the website of the Karachay urban district administration.

Russian Air Force General killed in air raid in Luhansk region

"On June 2, a ceremony will be held on the Central Square of Karachaevsk to bid farewell to retired Major General of the Russian Air Force Kanamat Botashev, who died heroically while performing his military duty,” the message says.

According to Baza Telegram channel, Botashev was killed in an air rad mission over the Luhansk region on May 22. His aircraft was shot down, the pilot did not have time to eject.

The head of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Rashid Temrezov, confirmed that the pilot died during the special operation in Ukraine that he had signed up as a volunteer.

"Our fellow countryman died heroically, defending the interests of Russia, having fully completed his combat mission,” the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

Russia started the military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The goal of the operation is to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Russia
President Putin sacks five generals and one police colonel

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed five generals and one police colonel on Monday, May 30

President Putin sacks five generals and one police colonel
NATO fighter aircraft spotted flying over Ukraine's Snake Island
World
NATO fighter aircraft spotted flying over Ukraine's Snake Island
Society
Conor McGregor's father cracks down on Zelensky
Hotspots and Incidents
Wargonzo: Nine foreign mercenaries from Poland killed in Ukraine
Alexander Artamonov NATO's new global doctrine reminds reincarnation of Third Reich Alexander Artamonov Oleg Artyukov Western analysts puzzled to see Russian economy 'chilling' amid draconian sanctions Oleg Artyukov John V. How deeply has Western propaganda affected you? John V.
Europe
NATO's new global doctrine reminds reincarnation of Third Reich
World
US to face serious consequences for supporting Taiwan 'separatists'
Russia warns of profound global food crisis
Russia
Russia warns of profound global food crisis
Last materials
Russian Air Force General killed in air raid in Luhansk region
Most foreign mercenaries in Ukraine killed - Russian Defence Ministry
Video: Aggressive horse attacks and mauls man
Russian Nartional Guard officer killed in battle with British mercenary
Video shows moment when racing car runs over girl on horseback
NATO's new global doctrine reminds reincarnation of Third Reich
Conor McGregor's father cracks down on Zelensky
Wargonzo: Nine foreign mercenaries from Poland killed in Ukraine
President Putin sacks five generals and one police colonel
Russia warns of profound global food crisis
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy