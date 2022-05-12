Strong explosions rip though central streets of Kherson

Massive explosions ripped through central streets of the city of Kherson on May 12 in the evening, RIA Novosti reports.

According to preliminary data, the city is being shelled by the Ukrainian military.

Explosions could be heard for several minutes. At first, there was a series of explosions, at least six of them, the agency said.

On May 11, the administration of the Kherson region announced its intention to appeal to President Vladimir Putin with a request to incorporate the region into Russia. The local authorities do not plan to hold a referendum or proclaim the Kherson People's Republic.

The Russian army formed military and civilian administrations in the controlled cities of the region at the end of April, after the Russian Defense Ministry reported on March 14 that Ukraine had lost control over Kherson.