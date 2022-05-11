Kherson region of Ukraine to address Putin to become part of Russia

The administration of the Kherson region of Ukraine intends to appeal to President Vladimir Putin with a request to incorporate the region into Russia, TASS reports with reference to the deputy head of the administration.

It was earlier reported that Ukraine's Kherson region intended to integrate into Russia. Kirill Stremousov, chairman of the military-civilian administration of the region, said that the authorities of the region did not plan a referendum for the purpose to set up a separate republic.