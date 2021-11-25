Three mine rescuers killed in Russia's Listvyazhnaya mine during rescue mission

In the Listvyazhnaya mine in Russia's Kemerovo region, where the fire broke out early in the morning today, the bodies of three mine rescue men were found. The men disappeared during the search and rescue operation, TASS reports with reference to the administration of the mine.

During the rescue operation in the Listvyazhnaya mine, where a fire broke out on November 25, communication with the mine rescue team was lost, TASS earlier reported.

“At about 3 pm, the team of mine rescuers, who were carrying out the rescue operation at the distant line, stopped communicating. The search for them has been organized,” the Emergencies Ministry said. The team consisted of six rescuers.

Earlier, the rescue operation in the mine had to be suspended due to the threat of an explosion.

“The methane gas situation is more than six percent, carbon monoxide is more than 0.25 percent, and this is an explosive concentration. The likelihood of an explosion is very high," the Governor of the Kemerovo region Sergei Tsivilev said.

The accident in the Listvyazhnaya mine took place in the morning of Thursday, November 25. The fire broke out due to the ignition of coal dust - the smoke spread throughout the mine through ventilation channels. There were 285 workers under the ground, of whom 43 were injured. They were hospitalized, four of them in serious condition, 39 in mild and moderate condition. Eleven people were killed in the accident.