EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Listvyazhnaya mine fire: Dozens of miners are missing, 11 killed

Incidents

A fire broke out in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region of Russia. According to the Governor of the region, Sergei Tsivilev, 11 people were killed, over 40 were hurt in the incident.

Listvyazhnaya mine fire: Dozens of miners are missing, 11 killed

Four miners are in serious condition, the rest suffered injuries of mild and moderate severety, he clarified.

At the time when the smoke started filling the mine, there were 285 people staying there, 237 have already been evacuated.

All rescue services have been alerted as a result of the tragedy. An air ambulance helicopter with a team of doctors from the Disaster Medicine Center flew to the scene.

According to 112 Telegram channel, rescuers managed to establish the whereabouts of 49 miners, the contact with whom had been lost. Strong smoke at the site prevents rescuers from reaching the trapped miners.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the violation of industrial safety, a message posted on the website of the agency said. An investigation team, including forensic investigators, is working at the scene.

The fire sparked in the mine as a result of the ignition of coal dust

A source told TASS news agency that the fire in Listvyazhnaya mine started after coal dust caught fire and started burning. There was no explosion. The fire broke out in a ventilation shaft located 250 meters deep under the ground. The smoke subsequently spread throughout the mine.

The incident was reported in the morning of Thursday, November 25. There were about 285 people working at the enterprise at the moment when the fire started, more than 40 were injured — they suffered combustion products poisoning.

The Listvyazhnaya mine is a coal mining enterprise that was founded in 2003 on the basis of the Inskaya mine in the Belovsky district of the Kemerovo region.

Listvyazhnaya mine accident
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
What makes you cool, American bro?
USA deploys dozens of Paladin howitzers near Russia and Belarus
Putin tests nasal vaccine against COVID-19 on himself
Chinese specialists compare US THAAD and Russian S-400 systems
Patrushev's remarks about Ukraine make Kremlin explain what he said
Syria returns to Arab League, disregarding interests of both USA and Iran
US bombers practiced nuclear attack on Russia, Defence Minister Shoygu says
USA and China suddenly stand up against Russia and OPEC
Elderly woman performs surgery on herself to relieve pain
Kremlin: Russia is not going to attack anyone
Popular
World
Chinese specialists compare US THAAD and Russian S-400 systems

USA's THAAD air defense system is designed for the destruction of ballistic and cruise missiles. The American system can intercept ballistic weapons even in the lower atmosphere

Chinese specialists compare US THAAD and Russian S-400 systems
USA deploys dozens of Paladin howitzers near Russia and Belarus
World
USA deploys dozens of Paladin howitzers near Russia and Belarus
Russia
Patrushev's remarks about Ukraine make Kremlin explain what he said
Americas
What makes you cool, American bro?
Lyuba Lulko What makes you cool, American bro? Lyuba Lulko Alexander Shtorm Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good Alexander Shtorm Costantino Ceoldo Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo
Putin tests nasal vaccine against COVID-19 on himself
Russia
Putin tests nasal vaccine against COVID-19 on himself
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy