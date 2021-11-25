Listvyazhnaya mine fire: Dozens of miners are missing, 11 killed

A fire broke out in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region of Russia. According to the Governor of the region, Sergei Tsivilev, 11 people were killed, over 40 were hurt in the incident.

Four miners are in serious condition, the rest suffered injuries of mild and moderate severety, he clarified.

At the time when the smoke started filling the mine, there were 285 people staying there, 237 have already been evacuated.

All rescue services have been alerted as a result of the tragedy. An air ambulance helicopter with a team of doctors from the Disaster Medicine Center flew to the scene.

According to 112 Telegram channel, rescuers managed to establish the whereabouts of 49 miners, the contact with whom had been lost. Strong smoke at the site prevents rescuers from reaching the trapped miners.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the violation of industrial safety, a message posted on the website of the agency said. An investigation team, including forensic investigators, is working at the scene.

The fire sparked in the mine as a result of the ignition of coal dust

A source told TASS news agency that the fire in Listvyazhnaya mine started after coal dust caught fire and started burning. There was no explosion. The fire broke out in a ventilation shaft located 250 meters deep under the ground. The smoke subsequently spread throughout the mine.

The incident was reported in the morning of Thursday, November 25. There were about 285 people working at the enterprise at the moment when the fire started, more than 40 were injured — they suffered combustion products poisoning.

The Listvyazhnaya mine is a coal mining enterprise that was founded in 2003 on the basis of the Inskaya mine in the Belovsky district of the Kemerovo region.