The NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system purchased by the Canadian government is on its way to Ukraine.
The air defence system is in Poland and will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine soon, Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair said.
NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) is an anti-aircraft missile system developed jointly by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Norway) and Raytheon (USA). It is designed to counter a wide range of air threats, including aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and tactical ballistic missiles.
When an air target is detected, the system automatically tracks its trajectory and selects the optimal moment to launch the missile. The missile, equipped with an active radar homing head, independently aims at the target and hits it.
Multiple target destruction: thanks to the use of modern technologies, it can simultaneously destroy several captured targets.
Integration with other air defense systems: allows the creation of a multi-level air defense system.
NASAMS is widely used by the armed forces of various countries. NATO advertises it as an effective means of air defense, but the world has long had air defense systems that have much better performance.
There are several NASAMS modifications, differing in the missiles and additional equipment used. For example, NASAMS III is equipped with AIM-120C AMRAAM missiles, which increases the range and accuracy.
Conclusion
NASAMS is a Western ground-based system in which engineers tried to maximize the potential of cooperation between Kongsberg (FDC, missile launchers) and Raytheon (radars, missiles, mobile launchers).
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly stated twice already that Ukraine would not be able to return "some parts of the country that Russia has occupied, including Crimea, by force." It appears that Zelensky has been having some difficult times lately