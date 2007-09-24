EN RU FR PT
Russian journalists see bad omen in Joe Biden cicada attack

Journalists of the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 TV channel discussed the cicada attack on US President Joe Biden on the air of "60 Minutes" talk show. They called the incident, which took place before Biden's departure, a failure of US special services.

Attack of the cicadas

“Biden came under a surprise attack from the air. The leader of a great nation was attacked by a cicada. A smile immediately disappeared from Joe's face,” TV presenter Olga Skabeeva said. She jokingly added that the insect may have been checked to see if it is a miniature drone of Russian special services.

One of the experts in the studio, editor-in-chief of National Defense Magazine Igor Korotchenko лузе up a ball and said that Biden looked very weak when the incident happened. 

“Biden amazes me - the US President is so weak that he is already being attacked by cicadas. What if it was a swarm of drones?" he sarcastically said. "If we cast all jokes aside, this is a real failure of the US president security," he added. 

“This is a real threat to physical security. This is a bad omen. Biden looks permanently frightened,” added Korotchenko. Skabeeva agreed with him: “All this is very strange,” the presenter said. 

On June 9, it was reported that the flight of the White House press service to the UK was postponed for several hours due to the invasion of cicadas. Insects penetrated into aircraft engines and disrupted the flight.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
