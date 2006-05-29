World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkish nationalists urge to active S-400 systems immediately

World » Asia » Turkey

The head of Turkey's nationalist party, Devlet Bahceli, proposed to urgently use Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems after US President Joe Biden recognised the Armenian genocide, the Turkish Agenda Telegram channel wrote.

“We believe that Turkey's relations with the United States are at a historic crossroads. In response to Biden's statements, we must first activate the S-400 and return the money for F-35 fighters," Bahceli said.

Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire on Saturday, April 24. The decision was timed to the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

In response, Turkey thought about suspending the Turkish-American agreement on cooperation in the field of defense and economy.

S-400 missile system in action
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Kremlin strongly denies COVID-19 third wave in Russia
Russia expels Baltic and Slovakian diplomats
Brazil likes it harder
Russia fines Apple $12 million
Iranian Foreign Ministry furious over NYT leak
Russia starts moving away from the US dollar
Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement
Americans Minds are Artificially Intelligent
Popular
Columnists
Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement

Putin has finally broken the stalemate. Russia reserves the right to deal with its adversaries as it sees fit and Russia will not play the game by somebody else's rules

Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement
Russia starts moving away from the US dollar
Economics
Russia starts moving away from the US dollar
Americas
Brazil likes it harder
Asia
Iranian Foreign Ministry furious over NYT leak
Oleg Artyukov Brazil likes it harder Oleg Artyukov Sawraj Singh Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement Sawraj Singh John Stanton Americans Minds are Artificially Intelligent John Stanton
Columnists
Americans Minds are Artificially Intelligent
Companies
Russia fines Apple $12 million
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Former USSR
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy