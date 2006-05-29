Turkish nationalists urge to active S-400 systems immediately

The head of Turkey's nationalist party, Devlet Bahceli, proposed to urgently use Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems after US President Joe Biden recognised the Armenian genocide, the Turkish Agenda Telegram channel wrote.

“We believe that Turkey's relations with the United States are at a historic crossroads. In response to Biden's statements, we must first activate the S-400 and return the money for F-35 fighters," Bahceli said.

Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire on Saturday, April 24. The decision was timed to the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

In response, Turkey thought about suspending the Turkish-American agreement on cooperation in the field of defense and economy.