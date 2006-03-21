Russia demands Slovakia should send Sputnik V back

Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) demanded Slovakia should return the supplied batch of Sputnik V vaccine due to a breach of contract, a message posted on the official Twitter account of the Russian vaccine said.

The laboratory, where the Russian vaccine was tested, is not part of the network of EU's official drug control agencies.

RDIF sent a request to the Slovak government to test the supplied vaccine in a certified laboratory. In addition, on April 6, 2021, the department sent a letter requesting "to return the vaccine due to numerous violations of the contract so that it could be used in other countries."

A political crisis sparked in Slovakia due to the supply of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to the country. Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok condemned the Prime Minister, who personally welcomed the first batch of the Russian-made vaccine at the airport. Slovak President Caputova also spoke against the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. Prime Minister Igor Matovic said, though, that he would not return the drug back. On March 30, Matovic's government resigned.