Lukashenko orders to close the borders of Belarus

World » Former USSR

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko ordered to close the borders of the republic.

"From now on, not a single foot should step on the territory of Belarus from the adjacent side, be it from the south or from the west," he told security officials at a meeting devoted to the situation on the borders.

According to the president, this measure is needed to protect the Belarusian people. Alexander Lukashenko fears that neighboring countries will begin to expel illegal migrants to the territory of the republic.

According to Lukashenko, the authorities of Belarus have invested huge funds in strengthening the border troops and security forces.

Belarus will thus close the border with:

  • Ukraine,
  • Poland,
  • Lithuania,
  • Latvia.

Alexander Lukashenko referred as "Nazis" to those who kill migrants and send their bodies to the territory of Belarus.

Earlier in Minsk, ​​citizens gathered in front of the Lithuanian Embassy in Minsk to express their protest in connection with violence used against refugees. An Iraqi national died from serious injuries at the border, but the Lithuanian authorities called this tragedy Lukashenko's provocation.

Border guards reported other incidents of violence against refugees, including women and children, when they were expelled from Lithuania to Belarus.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
