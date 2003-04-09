Crimea and Donbass would be dead without Ukraine, Zelensky says

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the future in store for the Crimea and the unrecognized republics of the Donbass would be worse than that of Chernobyl.

In an interview with Le Figaro newspaper, Zelensky said that the Donbass and the Crimea would not be happy without Ukraine. He referred to Abkhazia and Transnistria, where there is no "scientific breakthrough, great enterprises, Hong Kong skyscrapers."

People leave those territories because there is no happiness there, Zelensky said.

“Therefore, it will be a 'dead' territory. It will be worse than Chernobyl, because Chernobyl attracts tourists. Those regions, unfortunetely, would be dead," Zelensky said describing the future of Crimea and Donbass.

Those who live in those regions should understand that they are Ukrainians, so they must want to be in Ukraine," he added.