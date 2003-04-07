Germany laughs at Ukraine's Crimea suggestions

Waldemar Gerdt, a member of German Bundestag, said that a call from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to exchange Crimea for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was nonsense, RIA Novosti reports.

"Every time Ukrainian politicians try to outwit one another in their zeal to please their Western and overseas sponsors <...> The proposal to exchange Crimea for gas is completely absurd and populist," he said.

According to Gerdt, the call from the Ukrainian side had no commercial, legal or moral significance. The official added that the Ukrainians need Crimea as a territory, and they can only care less about the local population.

“How can this so-called return happen if Ukraine has cut off the local population from water and electricity?”, he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba named two conditions for the launch of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline:

"de-occupation of territories"

"energy security of Ukraine."

In addition, Ukrainian political scientist Ruslan Bortnik suggested taking a part of Nord Stream 2 shares.

“We understand that Nord Stream 2 can be more profitable for you. Let us, because we are losing in this political issue, make Ukraine a co-owner. Give us five, seven or ten percent so that we can compensate for our losses,” he said.

Ukraine refuses to recognise Putin-Biden agreements

Ukraine will not recognize the agreements that would be reached between the presidents of Russia and the United States without the participation of Ukraine.

“We will not recognize any agreements in relation to Ukraine reached without Ukraine,” Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister added that Kiev did not see any risk in reaching such agreements. Kuleba is convinced that Ukraine will be an important topic of the Putin-Biden summit.

Biden and Putin will meet on June 16 in Geneva.