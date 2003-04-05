World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT

World » Europe

The European Parliament included a proposal to disconnect Russia from SWIFT international payment system in its resolution, RIA Novosti reports.

European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT

Reportedly, in the draft document, MEPs also propose to refuse from the Russian oil and gas and to stop the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. Such measures are to be taken in the event that Moscow "continues its aggression in Ukraine." 

The European Parliament also urges Russia to end the unjustified military build-up that threatens its neighbors.

A proposal to introduce separate sanctions against Russian oligarchs (for corruption) is also listed in the resolution.

On April 26, the largest faction in the European Parliament, the European People's Party, proposed to disconnect Russia from SWIFT.

SWIFT is an international system for transferring information and making payments between banks. More than 11,000 companies in 200 countries of the world are connected to it. Russia is one of the most active participants in the system.

Russia can have its own SWIFT already

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the possibility of creating an analogue of the SWIFT international payment system in the country. According to the minister, Russia already has an appropriate base for this. 

“I am convinced that both the government and the Central Bank should do their best to ensure that this base guarantees complete independence and protection against damage that someone may try to inflict on us additionally,” he stressed.

On April 26, the largest faction in the European Parliament, the European People's Party (EPP), proposed to disconnect Russia from SWIFT international payment system. A EPP representative expressed disagreement with the decision of EU foreign ministers not to impose additional sanctions against Russia either in connection with the alleged involvement of Russian special services in the explosions at the ammunition depot in Vrbetice, the Czech Republic, or the situation around Alexei Navalny.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Kremlin strongly denies COVID-19 third wave in Russia
Russia expels Baltic and Slovakian diplomats
Brazil likes it harder
Russia fines Apple $12 million
Iranian Foreign Ministry furious over NYT leak
Russia starts moving away from the US dollar
Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement
Americans Minds are Artificially Intelligent
Popular
Columnists
Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement

Putin has finally broken the stalemate. Russia reserves the right to deal with its adversaries as it sees fit and Russia will not play the game by somebody else's rules

Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement
Russia starts moving away from the US dollar
Economics
Russia starts moving away from the US dollar
Americas
Brazil likes it harder
Asia
Iranian Foreign Ministry furious over NYT leak
Oleg Artyukov Brazil likes it harder Oleg Artyukov Sawraj Singh Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement Sawraj Singh John Stanton Americans Minds are Artificially Intelligent John Stanton
Columnists
Americans Minds are Artificially Intelligent
Companies
Russia fines Apple $12 million
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Former USSR
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy