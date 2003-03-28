EN RU FR PT
China responds to Putins remarks about collapsing empires

World » Asia

China paid attention to Putin's remarks about the collapse of empires. According to Wang Wenbin, an official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the words that Putin said when speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum makes one think deeply. 

In his speech at the SPIEF, Putin said that the United States, as a modern empire, was following the path of the Soviet Union assuming that it could afford errors and mistakes, but the latter accumulate and reach a critical value.

The Chinese diplomat said that the PRC sees the role of major world powers as a decisive role in the fate of mankind. Therefore, major powers should not put pressure on other countries, threaten them and cause them to fall apart. On the contrary, they should take on international obligations and try to make a greater contribution to international situation.

On June 5, Putin stated that the United States was following the path of the USSR in building relations with other countries. According to him, the main problem of empires is the fact that they feel their power an turn a blind eye to their mistakes. 

“What's the problem with empires? It seems to them that they are so powerful that they can afford insignificant errors and mistakes - we will buy these, intimidate those and find an agreement with those. Yet, the number of problems grows, and there comes a time when it is no longer possible to cope with them,” Vladimir Putin said. 

The Russian president noted that "the United States, with a sure and firsm step, is walking right on the path of the Soviet Union."

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
