Germany continues waging war of vaccines against Russia

Germany has refused to consider those vaccinated by Sputnik V as actually vaccinated individuals  until the drug is approved in the European Union, Sebastian Gulde,  a representative of the press service of the Ministry of Health said. 

“On the whole, only those vaccines that are allowed in the EU shall be recognized,” he told reporters.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not allowed the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for circulation in the EU.

On June 25, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the EU's approval of the Russian drug was in jeopardy, but did not explain why. The politician only concluded that the EU should point out Moscow's "crimes" instead: cyberattacks, espionage, disinformation and violation of human rights. At the same time, EMA experts said that the delay was solely due to the research of the Russian vaccine.

Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, set out his opinion about Germany's decision not to consider those vaccinated with Sputnik V as those who were fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to Slutsky, the West is still waging the war ща the vaccines despite the fact that Sputnik V has proven its efficacy, especially in comparison with Western vaccines,” Slutsky told Lenta.ru.

According to the politician, such decisions come as manifestations of an artificial policy that has nothing to do with reality regarding the effectiveness of Sputnik V.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said that Germany's decision not to consider people vaccinated by Sputnik V as vaccinated was "a purely commercial issue."

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
