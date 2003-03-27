EN RU FR PT
Zelensky next after Putin, but no one seems to care much

World » Americas

The key issue in the talks between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden (if they take place, of course) will be the peaceful settlement of the crisis in Donbass. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Ukraine is always working on preparations for Zelensky's visit to Washington, where Biden invited him earlier.

"I would like to thank Joe Biden for his invitation during our telephone conversation to visit the White House in July of this year," Zelensky wrote earlier on Twitter.

What can be said about the positions of the parties before the meeting? What can Kiev and Washington do? Pravda. Ru asked an expert opinion from Ukrainian MP Aleksei Zhuravko.

The expert noted:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined clear positions, clear reference points, against which it is impossible to go today. At the same time, the unpredictability of the United States and its war hawks are also thrown into scale.

"Ukraine has been driven into a corner. Ukraine has no choice but to implement the Minsk agreements. At the same time, Ukraine may not comply with the Minsk agreements, sending the conflict deeper inside the country, not only in the Donbass," Zhuravko says.

Europe is trying to decide whether to support Ukraine or not. Many countries will prefer to take on the wait-and-see attitude.

Ukraine is at a very serious impasse, and the war will spark in Donbass again, Zhuravko believes.

Zelensky is acting in a very strange way. His behavior can be described as hysterical and inadequate.

"The key point: I do not trust the American side. Biden is not responsible for everything. He is being pushed towards the path of war now in the US," the expert concludes.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
