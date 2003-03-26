World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border

Russia has deployed two armies and three units of Airborne Forces to its western borders as part of a verification check, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said at a meeting in Severomorsk, RIA Novosti reports.

Shoygu said that such measures were taken due to NATO's threatening military activities. 

“The troops have shown full readiness and ability to fulfill the tasks of ensuring the military security of the country. Currently, these units and groupings are involved in exercises,” he added.

On April 13, Shoygu announced the strengthening of the Northern Fleet to strengthen Russia's defense and protect its interests in the Arctic. According to him, the fleet is being equipped with modern military equipment that can be used in harsh climate conditions.

The same day the minister said that the United States and NATO were redeploying troops to the borders of the European part of Russia, concentrating them in the Black Sea and Baltic regions. In total, the North Atlantic Alliance will deploy 40,000 troops and 15,000 units of weapons and military hardware near the Russian borders.

Earlier in April, Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in the Donbass and called on NATO countries to increase their combat readiness. The Kremlin called Ukraine an explosive region and noted that Moscow was taking necessary measures to ensure its own security.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
