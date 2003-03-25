EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia bewildered about Turkey protecting Kabul International Airport

World » Asia

The Russian Foreign Ministry is bewildered about the decision to deliver the mission to ensure security of the Kabul International Airport to Turkey after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. 

Russia bewildered about Turkey protecting Kabul International Airport

Zamir Kabulov, special envoy of the Russian president for Afghanistan, director of the second department of Asia at the Russian Foreign Ministry, noted that Turkey was negotiating the protection of the airport with the United States, rather than with Afghanistan.

“We are surprised that in 20 years all this US-NATO military community has not been able to prepare 600 Afghans to ensure the operation of the Kabul airport,” Kabulov told Interfax. 

He noted that Turkey agreed on the protection of the airport with the Americans, rather than with the Kabul administration. Zamir Kabulov also referred to the statement from the Taliban* movement (banned in the Russian Federation) saying that they would regard any remaining NATO contingent as occupiers.

Earlier, presidents of the United States and Turkey, Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed that the Turkish military would ensure the security of the Kabul airport after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Against the background of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the confrontation between government forces and militants has resumed. In early July, representatives of the Taliban* announced control over 85% of the country's territory.

*terrorist organization, banned in Russia

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Woman driver who ran over three children in Moscow gets help
Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas
Scenario for US & NATO invasion of Crimea and origins of American hatred of Russia
An-28 hard landing near Tomsk: All 19 on board survived
The triumph of corruption in South Africa
Who wants to burn in nuclear hell for Ukraine?
European Parliament calls to terminate relations with Russia once and for all
Turkey plans to reach an agreement with the Taliban* to threaten Russia
Ukraine receives Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 to attack and sink Russian warships
Russian biologist killed when riding a scooter
Popular
Columnists
Scenario for US & NATO invasion of Crimea and origins of American hatred of Russia

So where does America's pathological, nearly racist hatred of Russia come from? Perhaps it is because as an American looks into a mirror he/she sees a Russian looking back

Scenario for US & NATO invasion of Crimea and origins of American hatred of Russia
Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas
Columnists
Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas
Real life stories
Woman driver who ran over three children in Moscow gets help
David R. Hoffman Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas David R. Hoffman John Stanton Scenario for US & NATO invasion of Crimea and origins of American hatred of Russia John Stanton Lyuba Lulko The triumph of corruption in South Africa Lyuba Lulko
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy