Russia bewildered about Turkey protecting Kabul International Airport

The Russian Foreign Ministry is bewildered about the decision to deliver the mission to ensure security of the Kabul International Airport to Turkey after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Zamir Kabulov, special envoy of the Russian president for Afghanistan, director of the second department of Asia at the Russian Foreign Ministry, noted that Turkey was negotiating the protection of the airport with the United States, rather than with Afghanistan.

“We are surprised that in 20 years all this US-NATO military community has not been able to prepare 600 Afghans to ensure the operation of the Kabul airport,” Kabulov told Interfax.

He noted that Turkey agreed on the protection of the airport with the Americans, rather than with the Kabul administration. Zamir Kabulov also referred to the statement from the Taliban* movement (banned in the Russian Federation) saying that they would regard any remaining NATO contingent as occupiers.

Earlier, presidents of the United States and Turkey, Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed that the Turkish military would ensure the security of the Kabul airport after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Against the background of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the confrontation between government forces and militants has resumed. In early July, representatives of the Taliban* announced control over 85% of the country's territory.

*terrorist organization, banned in Russia