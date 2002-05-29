World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Residents of the village of Aleksandrovskoye, located on the territory of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk, revealed details of the shelling of their village by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on April 3, in which a four-year-old boy was killed, RIA Novosti reports.

Natalya Terentyeva, who introduced herself as the boy's grandmother y, told reporters that during the shelling, her grandson was playing outside. The woman did not notice the approaching UAV. She rushed to the boy only after she heard the explosion. 

“His hat was there, but he had no arms, no legs, he was limbless, you know,” the woman said. 

The child's funeral would be held on April 6; his parents still remain in a state of shock.

“We do not know how we can survive this tomorrow. I don’t feel sorry for this house, why did this child suffer?" added Terentyeva.

On April 3, the People's Militia of the People's Republic of Donetsk announced that a child born in 2016 was killed and a local resident was hurt as a result of the air raid conducted by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The drone dropped an improvised explosive device near a house in the village of Aleksandrovskoye.

