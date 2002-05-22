Putin and Xi Jinping to launch construction of new nuclear power facility

On May 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an online ceremony to mark the launch of the construction of the Russian-Chinese nuclear power facility, official representative of the PRC Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying said Tuesday, May 18.

"Chairman Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin will attend online ceremony on May 19 to commence the construction of the Chinese-Russian facility as part of the nuclear cooperation program," the statement said.

The sides have not clarified any details either about the construction or the name of the facility.

It is worthy of note than on March 7, 2019, representatives of Russian Federal Agency for Atomic Power, Rosatom, and the Chinese National Atomic Corporation signed a general contract for the construction of the 7th and 8th units of the Tianwan NPP.

In March of this year, the head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, said in an interview with Russia-24 TV channel, said that first concrete works at the 7th unit of the Tianwan NPP were scheduled for May.