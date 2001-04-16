World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders

World » Former USSR

US reconnaissance aircraft flew to Russian borders in the Black Sea region, the Military Observer Telegram channel said on April 28, citing Flightradar.

US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders

"It is again "crowded" at the Russian borders on the Black Sea today," the post on the channel says.

The EP-3E Orion electronic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Navy is already monitoring the Russian Crimea. The RQ-4A Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle and the US P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft are to join the aircraft in the near future.

On April 27, a Turkish attack and reconnaissance UAV Bayraktar TB2 was seen near the borders of the Crimea. Two American strategic UAVs Global Hawk and British reconnaissance aircraft RC-135W Rivet Joint were operating in the area of the peninsula too.

A day earlier, two US Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk reconnaissance drones also approached the borders of the Crimea and Southern Russia. In addition, the presence of the strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135W of the British Air Force was also reported in the region.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Putin has finally broken the stalemate. Russia reserves the right to deal with its adversaries as it sees fit and Russia will not play the game by somebody else's rules

