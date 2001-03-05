EN RU FR PT
Xi Jinping pledges to spill blood of those who intervene in Chinese affairs

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party, said that China does not oppress other countries, and warned other countries not to interfere in China's internal affairs. If they try, China will "break their heads till they bleed against the wall of steel.

Xi Jinping's statement came against the background of the criticism of China's policies in Xinjiang, which Washington called genocide, and in Hong Kong, where local residents had been deprived of most of their freedoms since last summer.

“We will never allow anyone to intimidate, oppress, or try to subjugate China,” the PRC leader said.

The confrontation between China and the United States has been on the rise during the recent years because of Taiwan, which Beijing considers a rebellious province. The United States pledges to provide military assistance to Taipei in the event China tries to take control of Taiwan by force.

Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China remains "unwaveringly committed" to reunification with Taiwan. 

“No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi stressed to the applause of 70,000 specially selected spectators at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

During his speech, the Chinese leader said that it was the Communist Party that played a key role in the development of the country, and warned that any attempts taken by outside forces to separate the party from the people were doomed to failure.

"Only socialism that can save China, and only the Chinese type of socialism will allow our country to develop further," Xi said.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
