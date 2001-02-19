EN RU FR PT
Russian special forces enter Syrian hotspot near Israel's border

World » Asia » Syria

Russian special forces and military police entered the Arbin quarter of the Daraa al-Balad district in the Syrian province of Daraa, which is near the border with Israel and Jordan, The Russian Spring, a publication close to the Russian Ministry of Defence said on September 1, 2021.

The above-mentioned region has turned into a hot spot lately as fierce fighting between militants of local armed groups and the Syrian military continue there for a few weeks. The militants operating in the region receive financial support from foreign intelligence services, the publication said. 

However, with the mediation of the Russian army, the Syrian authorities managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement with the opposition authorities in Daraa al-Balad. The agreement also stipulates for the creation of checkpoints of Syrian Armed Forces in the region and for the entry of Russian servicemen into the region to coerce militants to lay down their arms. 

Syrian and Russian flags have been raised in the area. Dozens of militants have already surrendered, the publication notes. Those militants who refuse to surrender their weapons will be taken to Idlib de-escalation zone.

In late August, terrorists attacked several public institutions in Dara al-Balad. In addition, the militants attacked units of the government forces. Four Syrian soldiers were killed and eight others were wounded, Interfax reported referring to the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
