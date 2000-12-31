Turkey shows destruction of Russia's Pantsir missile system

Turkish company Roketsan posted a video on Twitter, in which a high-precision small-sized ammunition with a laser homing head MAM-T destroys an anti-aircraft missile system reminiscent of a Russian-made Pantsir missile complex.

UAV Bayraktar destruction, Russian video

The video shows the ammo being dropped from the Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is manufactured by Turkish company Baykar.

Earlier, a similar video was shown on the air of Russia's Rossiya-1 TV channel. In the video, Russia's state-of-the-art UAV Lancet destroys a target reminiscent of the Turkish-made UAV Bayraktar.

In November 2020, Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies said that Western countries deprived Turkey of access to engines for military equipment, in particular for Bayraktar TB2 combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles manufactured by Baykar.