World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkey shows destruction of Russia's Pantsir missile system

World » Asia » Turkey

Turkish company Roketsan posted a video on Twitter, in which a high-precision small-sized ammunition with a laser homing head MAM-T destroys an anti-aircraft missile system reminiscent of a Russian-made Pantsir missile complex. 

UAV Bayraktar destruction, Russian video

The video shows the ammo being dropped from the Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is manufactured by Turkish company Baykar.

Earlier, a similar video was shown on the air of Russia's Rossiya-1 TV channel. In the video, Russia's state-of-the-art UAV Lancet destroys a target reminiscent of the Turkish-made UAV Bayraktar.

In November 2020, Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies said that Western countries deprived Turkey of access to engines for military equipment, in particular for Bayraktar TB2 combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles manufactured by Baykar.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Turkey shows destruction of Russia's Pantsir missile system
Russia fully resumes air traffic with Egypt
Putin refuses to discuss Crimea with Zelensky
Australian kangaroo wants to shirtfront Chinese dragon now
Law and order under the guise of tyranny
Czech Republic marvels hysterically at the idea of breaking all ties with Russia
Defence Minister Shoygu orders troops to respond to NATO's provocations
Russian Defence Minister suddenly pulls back troops from south border
Russia kicks off massive war games in Crimea and across all of Russia
Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen
Popular
Politics
Russian Defence Minister suddenly pulls back troops from south border

The troops of the Southern and Western military districts will begin to return from Russia's southern borders to the points of their permanent deployment starting April 23

Russian Defence Minister suddenly pulls back troops from south border
Defence Minister Shoygu orders troops to respond to NATO's provocations
Politics
Defence Minister Shoygu orders troops to respond to NATO's provocations
Europe
Czech Republic marvels hysterically at the idea of breaking all ties with Russia
Politics
Russia kicks off massive war games in Crimea and across all of Russia
Lyuba Lulko Australian kangaroo wants to shirtfront Chinese dragon now Lyuba Lulko David R. Hoffman Law and order under the guise of tyranny David R. Hoffman Dmitry Sudakov Czech Republic marvels hysterically at the idea of breaking all ties with Russia Dmitry Sudakov
Australia
Australian kangaroo wants to shirtfront Chinese dragon now
Columnists
Law and order under the guise of tyranny
Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen
Columnists
Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy