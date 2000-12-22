World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Deputy Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Russia, Lubos Vesely, was among 20 diplomats, who were expelled from the Russian Federation amid the major diplomatic scandal between the two countries, Czech publication Novinky.cz reported with reference to the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, Jan Hamacek.

He said that he would discuss the response to Moscow's actions with Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis. 

“The reaction was very strong, it was one step higher, because the most senior deportee was the deputy ambassador. The fact that he was expelled is a situation, to which the Czech Republic must respond,” Hamacek said.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy personas non grata. Moscow thus responded to the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic the day before. They are suspected of working for the Russian special services, which Prague considers to be involved in the explosions in Vrbetica in 2014.

The explosions took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014. The first explosion killed two people. It is believed that the explosions were caused with the detonation of 10,000 kilograms of ammunition. 

