USA to sell Israel high-precision weapons worth $735 million

The United States will sell Israel high-precision weapon totalling $735 million amid escalating conflict with Palestine, The Washington Post reports citing knowledgeable sources.

According to the newspaper, the Joe Biden administration informed US Congress of the impending deal on May 5, even before the recent aggravation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Congressmen may block the deal within 20 days.

Both the fact of arms supplies and the timing of such a deal raise questions with a number of Democratic congressmen who are concerned about the support that the Biden administration has been showing for Israel.

In particular, an unnamed congressman told the publication that the conflict would aggravate even further should the United States simply supply weapons to Israel without even trying to coerce Israel to peace with Palestine. 

On May 10, Palestinian groups launched more than 1,000 missiles on the territory of Israel. In response, the Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched Guardian of the Walls Operation. According to latest reports, ten Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed in the armed clashes. 

Israel destroys buildings in Gaza
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
