EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin for military assistance

World » Former USSR

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin he requested military assistance from Russia, Interfax reports.

Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin for military assistance

According to him, on May 13, the politicians agreed to make joint efforts to withdraw the forces of Azerbaijan from the territory of Syunik region. 

"This agreement has been partially implemented, there are territories that the Azerbaijanis have left," Pashinyan said.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has not met Armenia's requirements in full. On May 14, Yerevan was forced to turn to Moscow to ask for assistance in accordance with the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and the Treaty on the Armenian-Russian Group of Forces. 

Pashinyan did not clarify any other details of his conversation with Putin. 

On May 13, Armenia's Defense Ministry reported another attempt of the Azerbaijani military to move into the territory of Syunik and Gegharkunik regions to supposedly "clarify the borders". The actions were regarded as a provocation against a sovereign territory and were immediately suppressed, the ministry said. Neither side opened fire.

Later, Pashinyan instructed to initiate consultations at the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). According to him, a significant number of Azerbaijani soldiers were still staying at the borders of the region. In turn, representatives of the opposition offered to take enemy soldiers POWs in order to subsequently exchange them for the Armenian military.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia announces its prime enemies - USA and Czech Republic
Putin believes Israel-Palestine conflict threatens Russia
China installs its own aircraft engines on J-10C fighter jets
So long, middle class
Trumpism unites US and French generals into one International
2021: The future of the world is in our hands
New details of Kazan school shooting emerge
Putin comments on Kazan school shooting
The mindless critics of critical race theory
Western democracy: Coming apart at the seams
Popular
Asia
Benjamin Netanyahu causes Trump's 'deal of the century' to fall apart

Benjamin Netanyahu has started a conflict with the Palestinians to stay in power. It is fraught with a civil war

Benjamin Netanyahu causes Trump's 'deal of the century' to fall apart
Trumpism unites US and French generals into one International
Americas
Trumpism unites US and French generals into one International
Columnists
Western democracy: Coming apart at the seams
Technologies and discoveries
Scientists detect dangerous nuclear reactions at Chernobyl NPP
Larry Romanoff So long, middle class Larry Romanoff Lyuba Lulko Trumpism unites US and French generals into one International Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey 2021: The future of the world is in our hands Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Columnists
2021: The future of the world is in our hands
Columnists
The mindless critics of critical race theory
New details of Kazan school shooting emerge
Crimes
New details of Kazan school shooting emerge
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy