Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin for military assistance

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin he requested military assistance from Russia, Interfax reports.

According to him, on May 13, the politicians agreed to make joint efforts to withdraw the forces of Azerbaijan from the territory of Syunik region.

"This agreement has been partially implemented, there are territories that the Azerbaijanis have left," Pashinyan said.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has not met Armenia's requirements in full. On May 14, Yerevan was forced to turn to Moscow to ask for assistance in accordance with the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and the Treaty on the Armenian-Russian Group of Forces.

Pashinyan did not clarify any other details of his conversation with Putin.

On May 13, Armenia's Defense Ministry reported another attempt of the Azerbaijani military to move into the territory of Syunik and Gegharkunik regions to supposedly "clarify the borders". The actions were regarded as a provocation against a sovereign territory and were immediately suppressed, the ministry said. Neither side opened fire.

Later, Pashinyan instructed to initiate consultations at the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). According to him, a significant number of Azerbaijani soldiers were still staying at the borders of the region. In turn, representatives of the opposition offered to take enemy soldiers POWs in order to subsequently exchange them for the Armenian military.