UK denies reports about warning fire and bombs on HMS Defender

The Russian Defense Ministry handed a note of protest to the British military attaché in connection with the incident with HSM Defender in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defence has commented on the situation with its Defender destroyer, which violated the Russian border in the Black Sea.

The ministry posted a messages on its official Twitter account saying that the fast-moving warship of the British Navy conducted an innocent passage through the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law.

Interestingly, the British Ministry of Defence denied reports about a Russian patrol ship opening a warning fire on the Russian ship. According to British military officials, there were no such circumstances of the incident.

“As is normal for this route, she entered an internationally recognised traffic separation corridor. She exited that corridor safely at 0945 BST. As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity. "We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity. No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path. "We believe that Russia conducted artillery fire exercises in the Black Sea and warned the maritime community in advance about its activities. The Royal Navy ship Defender was not fired at, and we do not accept the allegations that bombs were dropped on the destroyer's path,” the report said.

Earlier on June 23, it was reported that a Su-24M bomber dropped bombs along the path of the British destroyer, which had crossed the Russian state border and entered the Russian territorial waters near Cape Fiolent three kilometers deep.

The Russian Ministry of Defense later clarified that at 12:23 the destroyer left the Russian territorial waters.