China pinches USA after Washington announces end of Afghanistan mission

The state of affairs in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops has proved the futility of the policy to impose one's values ​​on other states, official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin said assessing the current situation in the crisis-stricken country.

"The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan indicates that arbitrary military intervention in other countries, as well as the policy of imposing one's values ​​and social systems on other states, are doomed to failure," the diplomat stated.

The United States has completed the operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan. All the American military have left the republic. Pentagon spokesman General Kenneth McKenzie announced that USA's mission in the country was completed.

At the same time, at least 200 US citizens still remain in Afghanistan, and the US hopes to evacuate them after the Kabul airport reopens.