EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

China pinches USA after Washington announces end of Afghanistan mission

World » Asia

The state of affairs in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops has proved the futility of the policy to impose one's values ​​on other states, official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin said assessing the current situation in the crisis-stricken country. 

China pinches USA after Washington announces end of Afghanistan mission

"The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan indicates that arbitrary military intervention in other countries, as well as the policy of imposing one's values ​​and social systems on other states, are doomed to failure," the diplomat stated.

The United States has completed the operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan. All the American military have left the republic. Pentagon spokesman General Kenneth McKenzie announced that USA's mission in the country was completed.

At the same time, at least 200 US citizens still remain in Afghanistan, and the US hopes to evacuate them after the Kabul airport reopens. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
China pinches USA after Washington announces end of Afghanistan mission
Russia to strengthen its army with prospective aircraft
Afghanistan turns into central tumour of new cancer
Russian anti-aircraft gunner shoots down Chinese missile
Resilience in a riskier world
US has hunted 50 Russians down and does not intend to stop
Russia ready to start rebuilding Afghanistan
Kamala Harris fails to win heart and soul of Vietnam as those wounds will never heal
Russia announces its top priority amid chaos in Afghanistan
Sukhoi Su-24 bomber crashes near Perm due to technical failure
Popular
Asia
Russian anti-aircraft gunner shoots down Chinese missile

The Russian Defense Ministry uploaded a video showing a Russian anti-aircraft gunner firing an Igla-S MANPAD at Chinese TY-300D missile

Russian anti-aircraft gunner shoots down Chinese missile
US has hunted 50 Russians down and does not intend to stop
Americas
US has hunted 50 Russians down and does not intend to stop
Asia
Afghanistan turns into central tumour of new cancer
Asia
Russia ready to start rebuilding Afghanistan
Alexander Artamonov Afghanistan turns into central tumour of new cancer Alexander Artamonov Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Resilience in a riskier world Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Andrey Mihayloff US has hunted 50 Russians down and does not intend to stop Andrey Mihayloff
Columnists
Resilience in a riskier world
Politics
Russia to strengthen its army with prospective aircraft
China pinches USA after Washington announces end of Afghanistan mission
Asia
China pinches USA after Washington announces end of Afghanistan mission
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy