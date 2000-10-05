Kim Jong-un shows dramatic weight loss

Kim Jong-un's impressive weight loss has triggered rumors of his illness, NK News reports.

Journalists paid attention to most recent photographs of the DPRK head. The pictures suggest that during one month of his absence from the public eye, Kim Jong-un has lost weight significantly. The journalists paid special attention to North Korean leader's watch and noticed that its strap was fastened tighter than before.

The publication suggested that the North Korean leader may have switched to a healthier lifestyle, which may explain his sudden weight loss. According to observers, since coming to power in 2011, Kim Jong-un would gain 6-7 kilograms every year, and weighed 140 kilograms in 2020. However, his dramatic weight loss may also be due to health problems. Rumours about Kim Jong-un's health problems have been circulating since last year.

On June 6, Kim Jong-un appeared in public for the first time in a month. South Korean Ministry of Unification spokesman Lee Jong Joo paid attention to DPRK leader's disappearance. According to the official, Kim Jong-un's absence from public view was the longest this year.

In the spring of 2020, Kim Jong-un disappeared from media space on April 11, and his new photos were published only 20 days later. During that time, the politician missed several important events, including the birthday of the "leader of the nation" Kim Il Sung, which is celebrated as the main holiday in the country.