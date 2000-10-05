EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kim Jong-un shows dramatic weight loss

World » Asia

Kim Jong-un's impressive weight loss has triggered rumors of his illness, NK News reports. 

Kim Jong-un shows dramatic weight loss

Journalists paid attention to most recent photographs of the DPRK head. The pictures suggest that during one month of his absence from the public eye, Kim Jong-un has lost weight significantly. The journalists paid special attention to North Korean leader's watch and noticed that its strap was fastened tighter than before.

The publication suggested that the North Korean leader may have switched to a healthier lifestyle, which may explain his sudden weight loss. According to observers, since coming to power in 2011, Kim Jong-un would gain 6-7 kilograms every year, and weighed 140 kilograms in 2020. However, his dramatic weight loss may also be due to health problems. Rumours about Kim Jong-un's health problems have been circulating since last year. 

On June 6, Kim Jong-un appeared in public for the first time in a month. South Korean Ministry of Unification spokesman Lee Jong Joo paid attention to DPRK leader's disappearance. According to the official, Kim Jong-un's absence from public view was the longest this year.

In the spring of 2020, Kim Jong-un disappeared from media space on April 11, and his new photos were published only 20 days later. During that time, the politician missed several important events, including the birthday of the "leader of the nation" Kim Il Sung, which is celebrated as the main holiday in the country.

Kim Jong-un weight problems
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Kim Jong-un shows dramatic weight loss
India returns K-152 Nerpa nuclear submarine to Russia
Man kills two court officers who informed him about his house demolition
An Italian case, unfortunately
Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse
Witnesses say they saw or heard Buk missile that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014
More than a half of Ukrainians do not want Zelensky reelected
Belarus President extends prison terms for public meetings and extremism
Gypsy wedding in Russia ends with mass brutal brawl between two camps
China responds to Putins remarks about collapsing empires
Popular
History, traditions
Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse

Since 1478, Russia has taken part in 138 wars and suffered defeat in 18 of them. Three of those wars led to most severe territorial and human losses for Russia

Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse
Witnesses say they saw or heard Buk missile that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014
Europe
Witnesses say they saw or heard Buk missile that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
More than a half of Ukrainians do not want Zelensky reelected
Former USSR
Belarus President extends prison terms for public meetings and extremism
Costantino Ceoldo An Italian case, unfortunately Costantino Ceoldo Andrey Mihayloff Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Farewell, My Friend, Melor Sturua Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Columnists
An Italian case, unfortunately
Crimes
Man kills two court officers who informed him about his house demolition
India returns K-152 Nerpa nuclear submarine to Russia
Asia
India returns K-152 Nerpa nuclear submarine to Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy