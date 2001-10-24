World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Legendary Russian system 1L222M spotted on Khmeimim airbase in Syria

It transpired that the Russian Armed Forces deployed the legendary 1L222M Avtobaza-M radio surveillance complex on the territory of Syria.

The ground-based surveillance complex was spotted at the Russian army base in Syria. The system has already managed to destroy several tactical attack drones of the US Air Force.

It was this system that forced the American military to stop using their strategic and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles near the Syrian borders, as they would lose all of them very quickly.

The Avtobaza-M system ensures 100-percent success in seizing control over enemy UAVs to either destroy them or successfully land them in a designated area.

It is worthy of note that Iran also has the Russian radio surveillance complex at its disposal. With the help of this system, the Iranian military could successfully capture or destroy several US unmanned aerial vehicles.

The deployment of the system has deprived the United States of an opportunity to send its reconnaissance drones to Russian army bases. Moreover, the US military were actually forced to refuse from the use of reconnaissance drones.

