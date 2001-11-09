Italy asks Russia to buy Parmesan cheese

Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said that the inclusion of Parmesan cheese on the list of products banned for imports as part of counter-sanctions was a technical mistake. In an interview with Forbes, Terracciano said that he would like Russia to resume imports of Italian Parmesan.

According to the ambassador, Russia imposed restrictive measures on fresh food products, while it takes Parmesan months to ripen. In addition, this cheese does not contain lactose. Terracciano stressed that correcting such a mistake would be a good gesture towards a country that has been friendly to Russia for many years.

It is worthy of note that Russia's consumer and health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, started an investigation into the question of the possible mistake.

It is worthy of note that the ambassador did not hold anything against Russia's counter-sanctions. He acknowledged that Russia had to take retaliatory measures, while changes in political conditions were required to abandon the confrontation.