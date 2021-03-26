Three Russian nuclear submarines break through Arctic ice at a time

Three nuclear-powered submarines of the Russian Navy surfaced simultaneously from under the ice during exercises in the Arctic.

The video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry shows the submarines surfacing and slowly breaking through the ice. Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, said that the submarines were at a distance of up to 300 meters from each other as they were surfacing.

As part of the expedition, two MiG-31 fighter aircraft flew to the polar region for the first time in the history of the Navy. The planes flew above the geographic point of the North Pole and conducted midair refuelling.