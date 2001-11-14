Russia deploys Dagger hypersonic missiles in Syria

Russia, as part of military exercises, deployed two MiG-31K fighter jets to the Khmeimim airbase in Syria. The fighters are capable of carrying hypersonic Dagger (Kinzhal) missiles on board, RIA Novosti reports.

Spokespeople for the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the fighters were deployed in Syria as part of joint exercises of the forces of the Russian Navy and aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Mediterranean Sea that kicked off on June 25th.

The commander of one of the MiG-31K crews said that the purpose of the MiG-31K mission in Syria was to conduct "training tasks."

“Instrumental approach (landing) systems and the aerodrome ensure the performance of tasks both in simple and complex meteorological conditions, day and night,” he said.

The Dagger hypersonic missile is capable of developing the speed exceeding ten times the speed of sound. The flight range of the Dagger reaches 2,000 kilometers. In addition, the missile can overcome existing air and missile defense systems.