EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia deploys Dagger hypersonic missiles in Syria

World » Asia » Syria

Russia, as part of military exercises, deployed two MiG-31K fighter jets to the Khmeimim airbase in Syria. The fighters are capable of carrying hypersonic Dagger (Kinzhal) missiles on board, RIA Novosti reports.

Russia deploys Dagger hypersonic missiles in Syria

Spokespeople for the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the fighters were deployed in Syria as part of joint exercises of the forces of the Russian Navy and aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Mediterranean Sea that kicked off on June 25th.

The commander of one of the MiG-31K crews said that the purpose of the MiG-31K mission in Syria was to conduct "training tasks." 

“Instrumental approach (landing) systems and the aerodrome ensure the performance of tasks both in simple and complex meteorological conditions, day and night,” he said.

The Dagger hypersonic missile is capable of developing the speed exceeding ten times the speed of sound. The flight range of the Dagger reaches 2,000 kilometers. In addition, the missile can overcome existing air and missile defense systems.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia deploys Dagger hypersonic missiles in Syria
Russia bars non-vaccinated tourists from entering domestic Black Sea resorts
Open Letter to Humankind from Covid-19
HMS Defender incident in the Black Sea: Was it a bird or a ship?
EU sanctions against Belarus: Surprise, Russia!
'Russia for the Russians' skinhead chant leads to street fight in Moscow
UK denies reports about warning fire and bombs on HMS Defender
Russia lashes British military attache for HMS Defender incident
India warns about super infectious qualities of the new delta-plus strain
Russia opens warning fire to force British destroyer out of Russian waters
Popular
Former USSR
HMS Defender incident in the Black Sea: Was it a bird or a ship?

HMS Defender of the British Navy entered the territorial waters of Russia on June 23. Russian border guards opened warning fire on the British destroyer. UK said it did not happen

HMS Defender incident in the Black Sea: Was it a bird or a ship?
Open Letter to Humankind from Covid-19
Columnists
Open Letter to Humankind from Covid-19
Conflicts
Russia bars non-vaccinated tourists from entering domestic Black Sea resorts
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia deploys Dagger hypersonic missiles in Syria
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Open Letter to Humankind from Covid-19 Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov HMS Defender incident in the Black Sea: Was it a bird or a ship? Dmitry Sudakov Anton Kulikov EU sanctions against Belarus: Surprise, Russia! Anton Kulikov
Russian heavy combat UAV Altius tests its weapons in action
Former USSR
Russian heavy combat UAV Altius tests its weapons in action
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy