More than a half of Ukrainians do not want Zelensky reelected

More than a half of Ukrainians are opposed to President Vladimir Zelensky's nomination for a second term, a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) said.

According to the survey, 37 percent of Ukrainian citizens support Zelensky running for a second term in the office. As many as 54.5 percent are against it. As many as 21.8 percent of all respondents and 27.3 percent of those who have decided for themselves, whom they are going to vote for in the next presidential election in Ukraine, will vote for Zelensky in the first round, the survey said. 

Ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko comes second on the list of electoral support with 11.7 percent of all those who took part in the survey. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko comes third with 9.5 percent. Yuriy Boyko, the head of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party, comes fifth on the list with 7.3 percent of support.

The survey was conducted from May 27 to June 1 through telephone interviews; two thousand respondents over 18 years old from all regions of Ukraine took part in the survey (the territories of the unrecognised republics of Donetsk and Luhansk did not take part in the study). 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
