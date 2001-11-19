Three Russian soldiers reportedly hurt in mine explosion in Syria

Three Russian soldiers have been reportedly injured in the Al-Darbasia region of the Syrian province of Hasakah, Kurdish news service ANHA said on Twitter.

According to the publication, the servicemen were hurt in the explosion of an anti-personnel mine in Syria.

One person was killed, although it remains unknown, whether it was a civilian or a military man.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed this information yet.

On May 13, it was reported that a Russian military police patrol in Syria blocked a US army convoy in the northeast of the country in the province of Hasakah and forced the convoy to turn back. It was said that a large group of the US Army was forced to turn back due to a small group of the Russian military ensuring traffic safety on M4 highway. Spokespeople for the Russian Defence Ministry said that the US military violated deconfliction protocols as they had neither coordinated their route nor notified anyone in advance.