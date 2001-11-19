EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Three Russian soldiers reportedly hurt in mine explosion in Syria

World » Asia » Syria

Three Russian soldiers have been reportedly injured in the Al-Darbasia region of the Syrian province of Hasakah, Kurdish news service ANHA said on Twitter.

Three Russian soldiers reportedly hurt in mine explosion in Syria

According to the publication, the servicemen were hurt in the explosion of an anti-personnel mine in Syria.

One person was killed, although it remains unknown, whether it was a civilian or a military man. 

The Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed this information yet. 

On May 13, it was reported that a Russian military police patrol in Syria blocked a US army convoy in the northeast of the country in the province of Hasakah and forced the convoy to turn back. It was said that a large group of the US Army was forced to turn back due to a small group of the Russian military ensuring traffic safety on M4 highway. Spokespeople for the Russian Defence Ministry said that the US military violated deconfliction protocols as they had neither coordinated their route nor notified anyone in advance.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Three Russian soldiers reportedly hurt in mine explosion in Syria
Kim Jong-un shows dramatic weight loss
India returns K-152 Nerpa nuclear submarine to Russia
Man kills two court officers who informed him about his house demolition
An Italian case, unfortunately
Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse
Witnesses say they saw or heard Buk missile that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014
More than a half of Ukrainians do not want Zelensky reelected
Belarus President extends prison terms for public meetings and extremism
Gypsy wedding in Russia ends with mass brutal brawl between two camps
Popular
History, traditions
Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse

Since 1478, Russia has taken part in 138 wars and suffered defeat in 18 of them. Three of those wars led to most severe territorial and human losses for Russia

Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse
Witnesses say they saw or heard Buk missile that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014
Europe
Witnesses say they saw or heard Buk missile that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
More than a half of Ukrainians do not want Zelensky reelected
Asia
Kim Jong-un shows dramatic weight loss
Costantino Ceoldo An Italian case, unfortunately Costantino Ceoldo Andrey Mihayloff Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Farewell, My Friend, Melor Sturua Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Asia
India returns K-152 Nerpa nuclear submarine to Russia
Former USSR
Belarus President extends prison terms for public meetings and extremism
Man kills two court officers who informed him about his house demolition
Crimes
Man kills two court officers who informed him about his house demolition
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy