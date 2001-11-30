World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine wants nuclear power status back

Ukraine has two options in connection with the escalation of the crisis in the Donbass — either to join the North Atlantic Alliance or return the status of a nuclear power, Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Andrey Melnik said on the air of Deutschlandfunk radio station.

During the conversation, a journalist asked Melnik whether Ukraine's intention to join NATO could be a provocation against Moscow. Andrey Melnik responded that he did not understand the "German fear" of the Russians.

"Either we become part of an alliance like NATO and help Europe become stronger and more self-confident, or we have only one option: to arm ourselves and think about the nuclear status again. How else can we guarantee our protection?" Melnik added.

Today, Ukraine needs not only moral support, but also modern arms systems, he added.

Another aggravation of the crisis in the Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk accuse each other of shelling, reconnaissance activities and moving military hardware in the area of the contact line.

  • Against this background, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence near the borders of the state.
  • In response, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian troops were stationed in those parts of the country where the Russian authorities found it relevant.
Russia moves two armies to western border
