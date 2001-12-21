Last pipe of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system has been welded

Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction, announced the completion of the welding of the last pipe in the Baltic Sea.

In the near future, the Fortuna pipe-laying barge will lower the section of the second string of the system to the bottom of the Baltic Sea in German waters. Afterwards, the submerged section will be connected to the section extending from the coast of Germany.

"Afterwards, the required pre-commissioning activities are carried out with the goal to put the pipeline into operation before the end of this year. Nord Stream 2 will contribute to meeting long-term needs of the European energy market for gas imports, improving supply security and reliability, and providing gas under sensible economic conditions," the message posted on the website of the company says.

Earlier on September 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Nord Stream 2 would be completed in a few days, after which the pipeline system would be finally launched. The minister did not announce the official date of the launch, though.

Outgoing head of Austrian oil and gas company OMV Rainer Seele earlier noted that the date for the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system depended on the time required for the certification of the facility.