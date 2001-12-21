EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Last pipe of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system has been welded

World » Europe

Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction, announced the completion of the welding of the last pipe in the Baltic Sea.

Last pipe of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system has been welded

In the near future, the Fortuna pipe-laying barge will lower the section of the second string of the system to the bottom of the Baltic Sea in German waters. Afterwards, the submerged section will be connected to the section extending from the coast of Germany.

"Afterwards, the required pre-commissioning activities are carried out with the goal to put the pipeline into operation before the end of this year. Nord Stream 2 will contribute to meeting long-term needs of the European energy market for gas imports, improving supply security and reliability, and providing gas under sensible economic conditions," the message posted on the website of the company says. 

Earlier on September 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Nord Stream 2 would be completed in a few days, after which the pipeline system would be finally launched. The minister did not announce the official date of the launch, though. 

Outgoing head of Austrian oil and gas company OMV Rainer Seele earlier noted that the date for the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system depended on the time required for the certification of the facility.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
China sends several nuclear bomber aircraft to Taiwan borders
Decision on Flight MH17 plane crash to be announced before the end of 2022
The devil is in the detail: How the US stole USSR's victory over Japan
Putin explains why Afghanistan falls into abyss of chaos
The student, who dared to correct Putin, and the aftermath of his deed
Black man, who starred in campaign for Moscow restaurants, wants to leave Russia
Two scenarios for Belarus: Go Russia or go to war
USA may abduct Russian athletes that pose serious competition in sports
Nuclear reactor of K-19 submarine found in Kara Sea off Novaya Zemlya
Russophobic Poland wants Russian gas so much it pays twice the price of it
Popular
Europe
Decision on Flight MH17 plane crash to be announced before the end of 2022

The decision on the crash of Boeing 777 aircraft of Malaysian Airlines in eastern Ukraine will be made by the end of 2022, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said.

Decision on Flight MH17 plane crash to be announced before the end of 2022
China sends several nuclear bomber aircraft to Taiwan borders
Asia
China sends several nuclear bomber aircraft to Taiwan borders
Alexander Artamonov The devil is in the detail: How the US stole USSR's victory over Japan Alexander Artamonov Vasily Amirjanov The student, who dared to correct Putin, and the aftermath of his deed Vasily Amirjanov Alexander Shtorm Two scenarios for Belarus: Go Russia or go to war Alexander Shtorm
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy