Russia does not understand what USA does in Black Sea region

The passage of US warships into the Black Sea is accompanied by aggressive rhetoric, whereas Moscow does not understand Washington's goals in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said following talks with his Egyptian counterpart Samekh Shukri.

“With regard to the military activity of the United States, including the passage of warships into the Black Sea, this happens regularly. Now they do it in an especially aggressive way and accompany it with aggressive rhetoric, they also ask questions about what the Russian Federation is doing on the border with Ukraine. The answer is very simple: we live there, this is our country. Yet, there is still no answer to the question of what the United States is doing by sending its warships and military personnel, who constantly organize some sort of NATO events in Ukraine, thousands of kilometers from their own territory, " Sergei Lavrov told RIA Novosti.

On April 9, Turkey sent a notification to the participants of the Montreux Convention about the passage of US warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea and back.

The 1936 Montreux Convention, to which Russia is a party, restored Turkey's sovereignty over the Bosporus and Dardanelles; it was adopted at the conference on the regime of the Black Sea straits, on June 22 - July 21, 1936 in Montreux (Switzerland).

US media earlier reported that the United States could send ships to the Black Sea amid "growing Russian military activity" to support Ukraine. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak announced his readiness for aggravation along the entire border with Russia.