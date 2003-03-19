Germany chooses Nord Stream 2

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had made a choice in favor of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“I am aware of contradictions in connection with Nord Stream 2, I know the position of many PACE member states. As the EU, we have found a common position by modifying the gas directive to authorize this pipeline. In any case, I would like to point out that the natural gas from Nord Stream 2, which is not flowing yet, is no worse than the gas from Nord Stream 1, that which flows through Ukraine, and that which comes across Turkey from Russia," Merkel said during a speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The Chancellor added that Germany decided to build a gas pipeline. She also admitted that the project was part of political struggle.

According to Merkel, Berlin should support trade with Moscow, including in the energy sector. The German Chancellor also called for maintaining a dialogue with Russia, despite the differences.