World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Germany chooses Nord Stream 2

World » Europe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had made a choice in favor of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Germany chooses Nord Stream 2

“I am aware of contradictions in connection with Nord Stream 2, I know the position of many PACE member states. As the EU, we have found a common position by modifying the gas directive to authorize this pipeline. In any case, I would like to point out that the natural gas from Nord Stream 2, which is not flowing yet, is no worse than the gas from Nord Stream 1, that which flows through Ukraine, and that which comes across Turkey from Russia," Merkel said during a speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The Chancellor added that Germany decided to build a gas pipeline. She also admitted that the project was part of political struggle.

According to Merkel, Berlin should support trade with Moscow, including in the energy sector. The German Chancellor also called for maintaining a dialogue with Russia, despite the differences.

  • The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea was supposed to be commissioned in late 2019.
  • Its completion was hampered, inter alia, by the threat of sanctions from the United States, which caused European companies to leave the project.
  • The United States, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Ukraine are opposed to the project.
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Germany chooses Nord Stream 2
Ukraine: Hitching its cart to America’s warhorse will be its downfall
What is wrong with the Czech Republic?
Tyranny disguised as patriotism
Operation Silence: Belarus coup plotters caught in the act
Alexei Navanly to be transferred from colony to regional hospital
Woman locks 40 cats in her apartment and goes on bender
Moscow expels Deputy Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Russia
The Kremlin unveils Putin's earnings in 2020
Russia wants Turkey to approach Crimea issue differently
Popular
Europe
What is wrong with the Czech Republic?

The Czech Republic has joined the Baltic countries and Ukraine on the list of the countries that have ruined their relations with Russia for a long time to come

What is wrong with the Czech Republic?
Operation Silence: Belarus coup plotters caught in the act
Former USSR
Operation Silence: Belarus coup plotters caught in the act
Columnists
Tyranny disguised as patriotism
Europe
Moscow expels Deputy Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Russia
David Harasym Ukraine: Hitching its cart to America’s warhorse will be its downfall David Harasym Lyuba Lulko What is wrong with the Czech Republic? Lyuba Lulko David R. Hoffman Tyranny disguised as patriotism David R. Hoffman
Real life stories
Woman locks 40 cats in her apartment and goes on bender
Politics
Alexei Navanly to be transferred from colony to regional hospital
Ukraine: Hitching its cart to America’s warhorse will be its downfall
Columnists
Ukraine: Hitching its cart to America’s warhorse will be its downfall
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy