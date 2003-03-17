EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian embassy in Japan wants to approach man who swam from Russia to Japan

World » Asia

The Russian embassy in Japan demanded access to the Russian citizen who swam from Kunashir Island of Russia's Kuril ridge to Japan's Hokkaido Island in an attempt to be granted diplomatic protection. 

Russian embassy in Japan wants to approach man who swam from Russia to Japan

According to Japanese migration authorities, it goes about the Russian national named Vaas Phoenix Nokard. In turn, the Russian embassy wants the Japanese side to allow employees of the general consulate of the Russian Federation in Sapporo to approach the citizen. Representatives of the department stressed out that it was necessary to ensure his legal rights, as well as to clarify the state of his health and conditions of his detention.

Earlier, the Japanese authorities refused to provide official information about the man who allegedly swam from Russia's Kunashir to Japan's Hokkaido.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian citizen was detained by Japanese border guards after he  illegally arrived on the Japanese northern island of Hokkaido. The man swam to Japan to ask for political asylum, but the reasons were not specified. 

The distance from Kunashir to the eastern coast of Hokkaido amounts to nearly 20 kilometers. The man went to sea on August 17, but it remains unknown how he got to the territorial waters of Japan. On August 19, he was found by Japanese border guards.

The Russian man was delivered to the immigration bureau in Sapporo. Employees of the bureau are to decide whether the Russian citizen may receive temporary residence permit in Japan. If not, the Russian national will be deported to his homeland.

The man intends to appeal to the authorities of a third country to ask for asylum, Nippon TV channel said with reference to Japanese police officers.

According to Interfax, the refugee is a 40-year-old native of the Ural region. It was said that the man was an introverted, reticent person, a big fan of Japanese culture.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Woman crashes car into strip club to get her husband out
Putin announces construction of four new submarines
Russia gets $18 billion from IMF
Russia lashes Ukraine's Zelensky for inciting interethnic strife
Afghanistan: How America and NATO betrayed humanity
Afghanistan: After Action Report
Afghanistan and the rights of women and girls
Taliban 2021: A new geopolitical chapter?
Climate Change Red Alert: Do we have what it takes?
Should Russia take down its flag in Abkhazia and South Ossetia?
Popular
Economics
Russia gets $18 billion from IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) transferred a package of special drawing rights (SDR) worth $18 billion to Russia on Monday, August 23

Russia gets $18 billion from IMF
Afghanistan: How America and NATO betrayed humanity
Columnists
Afghanistan: How America and NATO betrayed humanity
Columnists
Afghanistan: After Action Report
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia lashes Ukraine's Zelensky for inciting interethnic strife
Mahboob A. Khawaja Afghanistan: How America and NATO betrayed humanity Mahboob A. Khawaja John Stanton Afghanistan: After Action Report John Stanton Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Afghanistan and the rights of women and girls Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces construction of four new submarines
Woman crashes car into strip club to get her husband out
Real life stories
Woman crashes car into strip club to get her husband out
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy