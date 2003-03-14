World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

The West wants to burn all bridges between Russia and China

World » Europe

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, suggested analyzing what drives Russia and China in their policies. Borrell came to conclusion that they use similar language when talking about the West in general or the United States in particular.

The West wants to burn all bridges between Russia and China

Borrell on the rapprochement between Russia and China

Borrell reminded of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's recent visit to China. In Beijing, the Russian minister and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi announced their intention to strengthen technical independence of Western countries. In addition, Borrell noted, they urged the West not to interfere in the affairs of Moscow and Beijing.

The head of European diplomacy believes that "economically, the two countries want to increase their independence of the West, although they do not play in the same league, and China clearly has an advantage."

Actually, Josep Borrell did not say anything new here. China is world's second largest economy that has every chance and ambition to become the first one. As for increasing economic independence of the West, are there any other options given that the West imposes sanctions every day?

Another key aspect of relations between Russia and China is energy.

"Moscow seeks to diversify its energy exports outside the EU, given our commitment to switch to energy and the general tensions in our relations," Borrell said. 

In his opinion, it will not be easy, since infrastructure requires huge investment. Beijing, as the EU representative recalled, also develops agreements with energy powers of Central Asia.

Undoubtedly, this is indeed a difficult task to pursue, and they do require considerable investments. However, Russia needs to correct the situation when energy exports go only to Europe. That is, they are not going only to Europe, of course, but one needs to do more, simply for the reason that Mr. Borrell mentioned - namely, the "general tension" in the relationships.

To crown it all, "the Chinese-Russian rapprochement is based primarily on the denial of democratic values ​​and counteraction to what they consider interference in their internal affairs," said the head of European diplomacy.

'One must wait'

We would not say that the rapprochement between Russia and China has become one of the central topics to talk about in the West. But still, one can often hear voices saying that this rapprochement comes contrary to the interests of both the United States and Europe. 

For example, Le Figaro, a French publication, wrote that the United States would be interested in terminating relations between Russia and China, but it would be very difficult to achieve this goal. One should wait and see then. 

As former Pentagon chief Elbridge Colby said, the Russians will fear China's growing power sooner or later. The USA should be creative and patient, and one day Russia's views will change, he said. 

Editor: Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
Trawler ship under construction starts sinking
French court takes Russia's side in Crimea lawsuit
Armed man stages hostages crisis in Moscow suburban town
Ilyushin Il-112V completes second test flight
Hundreds of Sikhs wielding swords attack police
Drunken woman kicks police officer in the stomach not to fly to Turkey
COVID-19 a wake-up call to address development fault lines in Asia and the Pacific
Russia and China to offer the world a new world order
Russa registers Sputnik Light
One of world's wealthiest men killed in helicopter crash
Popular
Columnists
US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia

Americans are exact replicas of Stoner Jeff Spicoli, a character played by Sean Penn in the movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High

US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia
Russia and China to offer the world a new world order
Asia
Russia and China to offer the world a new world order
Disasters, catastrophes
One of world's wealthiest men killed in helicopter crash
Europe
Putin, Macron and Merkel want to discuss Ukraine, but fail
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana COVID-19 a wake-up call to address development fault lines in Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana John Stanton US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia John Stanton Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Putin gives Biden a lesson in Statesmanship Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Technologies and discoveries
Russa registers Sputnik Light
Technologies and discoveries
Ilyushin Il-112V completes second test flight
Hundreds of Sikhs wielding swords attack police
Conflicts
Hundreds of Sikhs wielding swords attack police
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy