Russia and China to offer the world a new world order

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's recent visit to China has raised interest for a number  of reasons.

Russia turns away from the West

Sergey Sanakoev, President of the Russian-Chinese Analytical Center, believes that the visit was interesting as it took place against USA's harsh relationship with China.

This particular visit took place against the backdrop of another round of tensions with United States. The US president attacked Putin in an interview. In addition, there was an interesting episode during the meeting of the delegation of the United States and China in Florida.

If anyone missed it: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo member Yang Jiechi, who controls and oversees foreign relations, represented China at the meeting.

A very serious scandal broke out during the meeting in Florida, just because the Americans want everyone else to accept their rules that they set for everyone in the world. They do not want to accept the idea that the world is changing very fast, and the world, where they were the exceptional and dominant nation, no longer exists.

This is the essence of the conflict: the world has changed, and the former leader still does not want changes to take place. At the same time, Russia and China are completely self-sufficient to follow the path that we have chosen for themselves.

This is what the foreign ministers of Russia and China discussed during the meeting. They have a perfect understanding of the fact that the two countries will be developing bilateral relations, that our strategic partnership is entering a new era. It goes about serious projects in humanitarian and economic spheres.

Minister Lavrov noted that Russia had to work closely with China to keep the structure steady and stable in order to be able to build communication of all mankind on the basis of international law.

The Chinese initiative to create a community of the common destiny of mankind, as well as Russia's constant reminders of the inviolability of the results of World War II and the recognition of Russia's great victory as world heritage of mankind, shall be part of this work.

These are the pillars, on which Russia and China are ready to offer a new order to the world. It will be more stable, more secure, which is much more important - it will be fair.

