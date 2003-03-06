EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

China installs its own aircraft engines on J-10C fighter jets

World » Asia

The Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China start receiving fourth-generation J-10C multi-purpose fighter jets equipped with locally made WS-10B Taihang engines instead of the Russian AL-31F series aircraft engines, Defense News reports, commenting on photos of the Chinese aircraft outfitted with the new engine. 

China installs its own aircraft engines on J-10C fighter jets

According to the publication, the confirmation of the use of the Chinese-made engine for the J-10 aircraft comes as a key milestone for the Chinese aviation industry. It also indicates that the country is now satisfied with the performance and reliability of the WS-10.

In June 2020, The Drive, citing the Chinese press and its own sources, said that China developed the technology to create its own engines for fifth-generation J-20 fighters, which, compared to its previous designs, possess improved stealth performance, enhanced power and thrust-vectoring module.

In November 2018, a J-10B fighter powered by Russian engines was filmed performing aerobatic manoeuvres, such as "Pugachev's Cobra" and "Maple Leaf" during demonstration flights AirShow China 2018.

Russian pilots in action. No comment
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
So long, middle class
Trumpism unites US and French generals into one International
2021: The future of the world is in our hands
New details of Kazan school shooting emerge
Putin comments on Kazan school shooting
The mindless critics of critical race theory
Western democracy: Coming apart at the seams
Benjamin Netanyahu causes Trump's 'deal of the century' to fall apart
Scientists detect dangerous nuclear reactions at Chernobyl NPP
JP Morgan Chase CEO teaches Ohio University graduates lesson of life
Popular
Asia
Benjamin Netanyahu causes Trump's 'deal of the century' to fall apart

Benjamin Netanyahu has started a conflict with the Palestinians to stay in power. It is fraught with a civil war

Benjamin Netanyahu causes Trump's 'deal of the century' to fall apart
Trumpism unites US and French generals into one International
Americas
Trumpism unites US and French generals into one International
Columnists
Western democracy: Coming apart at the seams
Technologies and discoveries
Scientists detect dangerous nuclear reactions at Chernobyl NPP
Larry Romanoff So long, middle class Larry Romanoff Lyuba Lulko Trumpism unites US and French generals into one International Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey 2021: The future of the world is in our hands Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Columnists
2021: The future of the world is in our hands
Columnists
The mindless critics of critical race theory
New details of Kazan school shooting emerge
Crimes
New details of Kazan school shooting emerge
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy