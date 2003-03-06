China installs its own aircraft engines on J-10C fighter jets

The Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China start receiving fourth-generation J-10C multi-purpose fighter jets equipped with locally made WS-10B Taihang engines instead of the Russian AL-31F series aircraft engines, Defense News reports, commenting on photos of the Chinese aircraft outfitted with the new engine.

According to the publication, the confirmation of the use of the Chinese-made engine for the J-10 aircraft comes as a key milestone for the Chinese aviation industry. It also indicates that the country is now satisfied with the performance and reliability of the WS-10.

In June 2020, The Drive, citing the Chinese press and its own sources, said that China developed the technology to create its own engines for fifth-generation J-20 fighters, which, compared to its previous designs, possess improved stealth performance, enhanced power and thrust-vectoring module.

In November 2018, a J-10B fighter powered by Russian engines was filmed performing aerobatic manoeuvres, such as "Pugachev's Cobra" and "Maple Leaf" during demonstration flights AirShow China 2018.