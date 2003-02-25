Germany calls for the collapse of the EU and union with Russia

Co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany party, Tino Chrupalla, in an interview with Die Welt, urged Germany to pull out from the European Union and create "new European space" in cooperation with Russia.

"Germany should exit today's EU, which simply cannot be reformed," Khrupalla said.

According to the official, the national identity and culture of the German people was influenced by the "psychological warfare of the allies, especially the Americans", which began after the Second World War.

As an example, he referred to Washington's policy in relation to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and called it a "deliberate strategy of disinformation and public opinion manipulation."

The United States runs this policy pursuing "its own strategic interests," the German official believes.

At the same time, another co-chair of the Alternative for Germany, Jörg Meuthen, called Germany's pullout from the European Union "a poorly thought out idea, at least from the point of view of foreign politics." In his opinion, this will become an obstacle to the activities of the party in the European Parliament.

Roderich Kiesewetter, a representative of the German Christian Democratic Union, warned Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel's party associates that the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream-2 was a threat to Ukraine. He urged party members to be more critical of the project and suggested linking it with the energy security of Eastern European countries and demanding guarantees from Russia to maintain transit through the Ukrainian territory.

Moscow reacts to Germany's suggestion to team up with Russia

Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma committee for international affairs, responded to Berlin's proposal to leave the European Union and create "new European space" together with Russia.

Slutsky noted that the idea from ​​a Bundestag member sounded like "another voice against the transatlantic dictatorship, in favor of European independence."

"Alternative for Germany has always been among the Eurosceptics, even before it made it into the Bundestag. But when such statements come from representatives of a third parliamentary party, they certainly sound with greater force," Slutsky said in an interview with lenta.ru.

Germany is the driving force of the European Union. Therefore, Germany's pullout from the international association will completely change the political structure of the Old World.

"The notorious Euro-Atlantic solidarity has been too costly for common Germans. The imposition of the policy of sanctions and Russophobia has only led to economic losses. Germany is well aware of it, they know how to count money," Slutsky said.