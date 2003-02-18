Angela Merkel refuses to discuss Nord Stream 2 with Ukraine's Zelensky

German Chancellor Angela Merkel refused to discuss the Nord Stream 2 project within the framework of the Normandy Four format with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Ukrainian MP from Opposition Platform - For Life party, Vadim Rabinovich wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, Merkel acknowledged that Germany and France were partners of Ukraine in various fields, but they did not plan to discuss the pipeline system together with the Minsk Accords.

According to Rabinovich, the German chancellor is a polite woman who told Zelensky where to get off in a polite way, trying not to offend him.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced the need to discuss the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline at a meeting of the Normandy format. According to Zelensky, the launch of the pipeline poses a threat to Ukraine's energy security, therefore, a dialogue and guarantees from the countries of the European Union, Germany and France are required.

Avakov's resignation heralds death to Zelensky's presidency

Meanwhile, the recent resignation of Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov heralds the end for President Vladimir Zelensky, Ilya Kiva, a Ukrainian MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life party wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Kiva, Avakov's resignation testifies to forthcoming fundamental changes in the internal political landscape of Ukraine.

Kiva noted that only Avakov's balanced game with Zelensky's political opponents allowed the current Ukrainian government to stay afloat. However, the situation changed after the president started attacking the minister.

“Avakov has left for a bigger, new game. This is not the resignation of Avakov, this is the death of Zelensky,” the MP said.

Avakov had a meeting with acting Charge d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine, George Kent, Kiva said. During the meeting, as Ilya Kiva said, Kent asked the minister not to intercede for the Ukrainian president, since the Biden administration had already dismissed him.

On July 13, Arsen Avakov submitted a letter of resignation from the post of Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Zelensky nominated Denis Monastyrsky, a Ukrainian MP, to replace Avakov on the position.

Avakov was appointed the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on February 27, 2014. He became one of two ministers who retained their posts after the resignation of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and the election of President Vladimir Zelenskyy.