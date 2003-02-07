EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukraine's Zelensky unhappy with Putin's words about Russians and Ukrainians

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskyy commented on the statements, which his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin made about Ukraine during his Q&A session with Russian citizens on June 30. 

Ukraine's Zelensky unhappy with Putin's words about Russians and Ukrainians

In particular, Putin stated that Zelensky had transferred Ukraine under external management. All decisions that Kiev makes are made in Berlin and Washington, Putin stated. 

Zelensky replied that those remarks were a propaganda mantra that was not true to fact and was designed for Russian "internal consumer." 

Zelensky also said that Kiev was in charge of its own decision-making. Kiev solves its problems on real issues independently, and does not resort to the help of "shadow intermediaries who are now under house arrest or on wanted lists."

Zelensky added that Ukraine's international subjectivity has significantly increased in recent years.  US President Joseph Biden did not talk much about Ukraine during the recent meeting with Putin in Geneva, he added. 

Russia and Ukraine are NOT one people

When speaking about Ukraine during his Q&A session on June 30, Russian President Putin also said that he did not think of Ukraine as a Russia-unfriendly nation. According to Putin, Russia and Ukraine is one people, but the Ukrainian administration "clearly unfriendly" towards Russia, he said.

Zelensky strongly disagreed with those remarks as well. Russians and Ukrainians are not one people, Zelensky said, although there are things that are common for both nations, the Ukrainian president said. 

According to the Ukrainian president, Russia and Ukraine share their history, including the victory over fascism and national tragedies, as well as memory, neighborhood and relatives, "but we are definitely not one people." 

“If Ukrainians and Russians were one people, then Moscow would most likely have hryvnia (the Ukrainian national currency - ed.) in circulation, and a yellow-blue flag would be flying over the State Duma (the Russian Parliament -ed.),” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba claimed that a chasm appeared between the Russians and Ukrainians after Russia's "aggression" in 2014, when Moscow "killed thousands of people and snatched away a piece of territory."

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Ukraine's Zelensky unhappy with Putin's words about Russians and Ukrainians
Putin still sees no one who could replace him as president
Putin: Ukraine is not Russia-unfriendly
Putin reveals he was vaccinated with Sputnik V
Peculiarities of the state structure of Iran: Spirituality above all
China's debt hits all-time high as Beijing wants dollar out of Chinese economy
Russian MP to be jailed for killing 200 geese
Can US, Ukraine and NATO drills trigger large-scale war with Russia?
One of the largest owners of Bitcoins dies under mysterious circumstances
Germany continues waging war of vaccines against Russia
Popular
Politics
Putin: Ukraine is not Russia-unfriendly

During his live Q&A session with Russian citizens, which is the 18th televised press conference for the Russian president, President Vladimir Putin answered questions about Ukraine

Putin: Ukraine is not Russia-unfriendly
Putin still sees no one who could replace him as president
Politics
Putin still sees no one who could replace him as president
News from the Kremlin
Putin reveals he was vaccinated with Sputnik V
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelensky unhappy with Putin's words about Russians and Ukrainians
Andrey Mihayloff Peculiarities of the state structure of Iran: Spirituality above all Andrey Mihayloff Alexander Shtorm Can US, Ukraine and NATO drills trigger large-scale war with Russia? Alexander Shtorm Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Vital statistics are critical for truth, trust and COVID-19 recovery in Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy