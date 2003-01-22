EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Syria denies Bashar Assad's vaccination with Sputnik V

World » Asia » Syria

Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad denied his own statement about Sputnik V vaccination for President of Syria Bashar al-Assad.

Syria denies Bashar Assad's vaccination with Sputnik V

“Some media outlets reported my erroneous statements during the [St. Petersburg International Economic] Forum,” the diplomat explained a couple of hours after his statement about Assad's vaccination. 

Haddad said that in fact, Assad did not need to be vaccinated, because he had already had  COVID-19 and recovered from it.

Earlier, the Syrian ambassador noted that the population of the Syrian Arab Republic was being actively vaccinated with the Russian vaccine. Doctors and senior officials have already received a dose of Sputnik V.

The Syrian president got infected with COVID-19 in March 2021. Assad and his wife Asma returned to work as usual a few weeks after the infection. They were quarantined before recovery.

Hungary considers Sputnik V production

Meanwhile, Hungary has become another European country that considers the production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on its territory, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs Peter Siyarto said, Reuters reports.

The diplomat said that the Hungarian authorities were conducting negotiations with Moscow. 

“Both sides are ready for Hungary to produce vaccines on the basis of the Russian license,” he stressed.

Hungary is the only EU country that vaccinates the population with the Russian Sputnik V, despite the lack of official approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

On June 1, it became known that the Slovak authorities started registering those wishing to be vaccinated against coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Slovakia plans to launch vaccination with the Russian drug from June 7. The drug will be available in Bratislava and seven other cities in Slovakia.

For the time being, about 60 countries have registered the Russian vaccine. In addition to Russia, Sputnik V production is underway or is being prepared in

  • Brazil,
  • Kazakhstan,
  • Belarus,
  • Serbia,
  • Argentina,
  • India,
  • South Korea,
  • China,
  • Germany,
  • Italy
  • and Egypt.
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Syria denies Bashar Assad's vaccination with Sputnik V
Russian National Welfare Fund brings share of US dollar to zero
Russia to sanction others states for banning Russian language
Should Russia ban Nestle, Coca-Cola and Mars products?
Learning the lessons of history
NATO wants to arrange arms supplies to Ukraine during Sea Breeze 2021
Sudan refuses to build naval base for Russia
Belarus and NATO or Belarus and Russia?
Russia has no intention to cut natural gas transit via Ukraine
Russia takes note of NATO's malicious plans and EU's threats
Popular
Africa
Sudan refuses to build naval base for Russia

Representatives of the General Staff of Sudan reported yesterday that Khartoum was intended to revise the agreement with Moscow

Sudan refuses to build naval base for Russia
Should Russia ban Nestle, Coca-Cola and Mars products?
Economics
Should Russia ban Nestle, Coca-Cola and Mars products?
Politics
Russia to sanction others states for banning Russian language
Politics
NATO wants to arrange arms supplies to Ukraine during Sea Breeze 2021
Oleg Artyukov Russia to sanction others states for banning Russian language Oleg Artyukov Michael Pravica Learning the lessons of history Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko Belarus and NATO or Belarus and Russia? Lyuba Lulko
Columnists
Learning the lessons of history
Economics
Russian National Welfare Fund brings share of US dollar to zero
Syria denies Bashar Assad's vaccination with Sputnik V
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syria denies Bashar Assad's vaccination with Sputnik V
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy