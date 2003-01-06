Haiti President Jovenel Moise killed in his own private residence

Unidentified individuals shot and killed Haiti President Jovenel Moise in his private residence, the Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said, France 24 reports.

The head of the government said that a group of unidentified persons attacked the residence of the Haitian president at about 1 am on July 6-7 overnight and lethally wounded Moise. The president's wife was also wounded in the attack. It was said that some of the attackers spoke Spanish. At the same time, the majority of the Haitian population speaks French.

Joseph condemned the "infamous, inhuman and barbaric act." According to him, the security situation in the country was under control.

On July 5, two days before his death, the President of Haiti appointed the new Prime Minister - physician and statesman Ariel Henry. However, it was the previous head of the government, Claude Joseph, who announced the news about Moise's death. He took office only three months ago.

Moise, 53, became President of Haiti in 2017. He won the election back in 2015, but various political forces disputed its outcome. In 2016, a second vote was held in the country. Today, Haiti is known as one of the poorest countries in the world.

On February 7, it was reported that a coup d'etat had been prevented in the country. According to Moise himself, conspirators intended to eliminate the head of state. The police detained 20 people and seized their firearms. The day before, clashes broke out in Haiti between law enforcers and members of Phantom 509 group. This extremist organization consists of former police officers and military personnel. The militants rode motorcycles to the capital, Port-au-Prince, and opened fire in the crowd, causing panic.