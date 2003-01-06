EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Haiti President Jovenel Moise killed in his own private residence

World » Americas

Unidentified individuals shot and killed Haiti President Jovenel Moise in his private residence, the Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said, France 24 reports. 

Haiti President Jovenel Moise killed in his own private residence

The head of the government said that a group of unidentified persons attacked the residence of the Haitian president at about 1 am on July 6-7 overnight and lethally wounded Moise. The president's wife was also wounded in the attack. It was said that some of the attackers spoke Spanish. At the same time, the majority of the Haitian population speaks French.

Joseph condemned the "infamous, inhuman and barbaric act." According to him, the security situation in the country was under control.

On July 5, two days before his death, the President of Haiti appointed the new Prime Minister -  physician and statesman Ariel Henry. However, it was the previous head of the government, Claude Joseph, who announced the news about Moise's death. He took office only three months ago.

Moise, 53, became President of Haiti in 2017. He won the election back in 2015, but various political forces disputed its outcome. In 2016, a second vote was held in the country. Today, Haiti is known as one of the poorest countries in the world.

On February 7, it was reported that a coup d'etat had been prevented in the country. According to Moise himself, conspirators intended to eliminate the head of state. The police detained 20 people and seized their firearms. The day before, clashes broke out in Haiti between law enforcers and members of Phantom 509 group. This extremist organization consists of former police officers and military personnel. The militants rode motorcycles to the capital, Port-au-Prince, and opened fire in the crowd, causing panic.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
America-led NATO in Afghanistan: Crimes against humanity call for accountability
Why does Lithuania care so much about Ms. Nobody, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya?
Russia will not tolerate USA's aggression and will show tough response
Russia warns it will attack foreign warships should they misbehave in Black Sea
An-26 crashes into rock in Kamchatka, all 28 on board reported dead
Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus is two-faced 'ally' but Putin wants only one
Putin highly concerned after US pulls out troops from Afghanistan
Russian food chain store apologises for advertising LGBT people
Europe's largest vaccination station opens in Moscow
USA loses all of its erstwhile influence in Latin America
Popular
Europe
Russia warns it will attack foreign warships should they misbehave in Black Sea

Russia may attack should another incident similar to the one with British destroyer HMS Defender occur in the Black Sea, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said. 

Russia warns it will attack foreign warships should they misbehave in Black Sea
Russia will not tolerate USA's aggression and will show tough response
Politics
Russia will not tolerate USA's aggression and will show tough response
Europe
Why does Lithuania care so much about Ms. Nobody, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya?
Disasters, catastrophes
An-26 crashes into rock in Kamchatka, all 28 on board reported dead
Mahboob A. Khawaja America-led NATO in Afghanistan: Crimes against humanity call for accountability Mahboob A. Khawaja Lyuba Lulko Why does Lithuania care so much about Ms. Nobody, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya? Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov USSR's Soyuz-11 disaster: 'Get some cognac ready for tomorrow!' Dmitry Sudakov
Columnists
America-led NATO in Afghanistan: Crimes against humanity call for accountability
Haiti President Jovenel Moise killed in his own private residence
Americas
Haiti President Jovenel Moise killed in his own private residence
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy